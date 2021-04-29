SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.41 or 0.00059075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $491,961.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00280424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.25 or 0.01100873 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.00717534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,144.66 or 0.99967406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

