Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schroders from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

