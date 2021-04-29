Societe Generale Upgrades Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Hold

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 49,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,967. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

