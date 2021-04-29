SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.72

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and traded as high as $91.87. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $91.87, with a volume of 1,815 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.