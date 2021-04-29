Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 906,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,270 shares during the period. Sonos accounts for about 2.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $33,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of Sonos stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,178. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,034 shares of company stock valued at $20,182,678 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.