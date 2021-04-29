South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce sales of $355.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $366.90 million. South State posted sales of $172.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in South State by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in South State in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

