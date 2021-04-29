Southwestern Energy to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13,404.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 109,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 390.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 184,220 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

