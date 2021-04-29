S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,608,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,886,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $380.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.89. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.07 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

