S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.550-12.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

S&P Global stock opened at $380.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $281.07 and a 12-month high of $389.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $405.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

