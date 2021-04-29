SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Shares of SP stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 77,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,930. The stock has a market cap of $824.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

