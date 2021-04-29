SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $48,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.56. The stock had a trading volume of 643,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,396. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

