SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIL. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth $2,941,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,417,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAIL opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

