SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Increased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 40,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,228. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67.

