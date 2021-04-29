SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,070 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,036. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

