SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 466,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 124,995 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after buying an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.