SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $139.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.37. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.