Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 332.1% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 90,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,757. Spearmint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.