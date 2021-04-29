Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.77

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

