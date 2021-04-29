Spiking (SPIKE) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 94.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Spiking has a market capitalization of $354,293.27 and $11.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 81.8% against the dollar.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

