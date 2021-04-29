Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $197.80

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.80 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 197.80 ($2.58), with a volume of 285023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.50).

SPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 136.33 ($1.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £789.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

