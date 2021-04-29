Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $127.90

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.90 and last traded at $128.36, with a volume of 39194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

