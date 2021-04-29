SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

SWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of SWTX opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,156,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

