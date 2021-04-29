SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 641.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SPYR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16. SPYR has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, doing business as SPYR Technologies, a holding company, engages in building a portfolio of technology companies. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company, through its other subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC, is involved in developing, publishing, and co-publishing mobile games and applications.

