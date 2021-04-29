SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.