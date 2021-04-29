SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSAAY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

