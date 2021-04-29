SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $84.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of SSNC opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

