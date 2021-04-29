St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of St Barbara from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of St Barbara stock remained flat at $$7.78 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. St Barbara has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

