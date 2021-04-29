Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAGKF. UBS Group began coverage on Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Stagecoach Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

