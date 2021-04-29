Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Up 4.2%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.98 and last traded at $213.93. 6,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 329,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.52. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total transaction of $598,245.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $598,245.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,273 shares of company stock worth $3,434,366. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,108 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after buying an additional 171,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stamps.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 223,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,335,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.