Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Update

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Standard Metals Processing has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About Standard Metals Processing

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

