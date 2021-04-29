Standex International Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Standex International has increased its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of SXI opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

