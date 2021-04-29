Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,148 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $36,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $206.55 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $211.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.13.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

