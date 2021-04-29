Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1,179.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 106.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $206.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $211.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

