Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $72,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

