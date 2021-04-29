State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

DFIN opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

