State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,799,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,845,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after buying an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $170.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average of $197.54. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

