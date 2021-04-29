State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,867 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

CENX stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

