State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 602 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,781. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

