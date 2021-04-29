State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,190 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,404,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARR. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARR opened at $12.34 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

