State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of ADTRAN worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $855.76 million, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

