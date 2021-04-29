State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Bell worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $785.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

