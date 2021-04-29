Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STLD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.70.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $55.13 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $55.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

