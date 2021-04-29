Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 1,160,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 260.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stelco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Stelco stock remained flat at $$25.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694. Stelco has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

