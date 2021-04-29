Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUGOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PUGOY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,174. Stellantis has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

