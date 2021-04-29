Stephen Philip Halabura Sells 36,000 Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) Stock

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) Senior Officer Stephen Philip Halabura sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$20,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,093,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$633,940.

Stephen Philip Halabura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Philip Halabura sold 99,000 shares of Royal Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00.

RHC opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. Royal Helium Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.85 price target on Royal Helium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

