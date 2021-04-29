Stephens Increases The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $60.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price upped by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.