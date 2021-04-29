Stephens Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $430.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $395.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of ANTM traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $54,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $1,573,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $475,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

