Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on USX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of USX opened at $10.00 on Thursday. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $498.21 million, a P/E ratio of -999.00 and a beta of 2.01.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

