Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.50. 33,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,129. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,802,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after buying an additional 461,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183,954 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

