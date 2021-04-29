Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

